Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET.
Philadelphia Eagles: TBC
Green Bay Packers: TBC
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Lastest games
Green Bay has the measure of the Eagles, with five wins from the last six games, including the last time they played at Lambeau Field in 2014.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX and NFL Network.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX, Prime video and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Green Bay
The Packers should never be discarded, especially when Aaron Rodgers is on the offensive, capable of changing the game with a blast from half the court.
Key player Philadelphia
Jordan Haward arrived to establish a better ground attack but has not surpassed 100 yards in three games, so he hopes to have a better display at the TNF.
Third game in a row at home
The Packers defeated the Vikings on the second day and the Broncos on the third, both at Lambeau Field, but this will be the first in prime time.
Fewer errors
Many timely deliveries have led to two defeats in Philadelphia's first three games.
Packers: the undefeated
Green Bay has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season and not because of Aaron Rodgers' offensive, but because of the defense that has forced three deliveries of the rival's ball in each game.
Eagles: Get up
There are already two difference games with the Cowboys leaders and one more could no longer allow it. The Eagles have two consecutive defeats against Falcons and Lions.
Rivalry
Although they are not from the same division, Eagles and Packers have had a great rivalry in recent decades, facing each other in Playoff games.
Kick-off time
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the stadium Lambeau Field, in Wisconsin, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Philadelphia Eaglesvs Green Bay Packers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.