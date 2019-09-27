Philadelphia Eagles 34-27 Green Bay Packers: Rodgers Intercepted Late In Game As Eagles Hold On For Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense made two came up big with two fourth-quarter stops as they beat the Green Bay Packers 34-27 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones’ three-yard rushing touchdown put the Packers ahead on their first drive, but the Eagles clawed their way back into the game and found themselves ahead at half-time.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert, while Jordan Howard rushed into the end zone for his first score of the game.

Howard’s 20-yard touchdown reception was followed by a missed two-point conversion. The Packers tied the game, in the third quarter, at 27-27 when Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to tight-end Jimmy Graham.

Howard’s third touchdown of the game was a two-yard score, but the Eagles’ defense saved the day by making two big stops in the fourth quarter, including an interception by Nigel Bradham on the goal-line, to hold on for the win.

Wentz Responds For Philly After Packers Take Early Lead

On their first drive of the game, Rodgers’ 58-yard pass to Davante Adams put the Packers right in Eagles territory and the 89-yard drive was finished off with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Adams.

Mason Crosby’s 30-yard field goal made it 10-0 to Green Bay after the first quarter. The Eagles had a short field when the kick-off was returned 67-yards by Miles Sanders.

Wentz took full advantage and the Eagles were in the end zone five plays later when the quarterback threw to Alshon Jeffery.

Philly were ahead, for the first time, when Wentz threw down the middle to Goedert for a six-yard touchdown and a big play from the Eagles’ defense followed.

Rodgers was sacked by Derek Barnett and fumbled the football, which was recovered by Brandon Graham. Another short field was presented to Wentz and the offense, with the drive starting at the Green Bay 17-yard line.

Howard rushed into the end zone from a yard out, but the Packers closed out the half with a quick-tempo, eight-play, 76-yard drive, which was completed when Rodgers passed to Geronimo Allison for a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Howard Scores His Third Touchdown Of The Game In Fourth Quarter

The Eagles were ahead 21-20 at half-time and forced the Packers to punt the ball away with their first possession of the second-half.

Wentz connected with Howard for a 20-yard touchdown reception, but the bold two-point conversion call backfired as the Eagles failed to find the end zone.

Green Bay levelled the game on their next drive, with Rodgers marching the offense 72-yard down the field in just eight plays. Big completions to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Graham set them up in the red zone before Rodgers connected with the latter for a touchdown.

Howard, after another long drive from the Eagles, rushed into the end zone from two-yards for his third score of the game to put his side up 34-27.

The defense forced a turnover on downs with 9:08 to play, but the play of the game was in the final moments when Green Bay were in the red zone with under a minute to play.

Green Bay had the ball on the one-yard line, with a fresh set of downs, but opted to throw the ball four times and turned the ball over with under 10 minutes to play.

Rodgers and the Packers put together an 80-yard drive in 4:42, but Bradham was there to save the day when he picked off the tipped pass to Valdes-Scantling.