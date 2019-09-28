New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET.
New England Patriots: TBC.
: TBC.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills match.
Lastest games
Since 2011 the Bills do not beat at home the Patriots, who tie eight consecutive victories, including that of 2018 when they won 25-6.
Key player Buffalo
Years go by and another player who remains at a great level is runner Frank Gore, who has given balance to the land game of the Bills.
Key player New England
42 years old and Tom Brady is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The outlook is not at all straightforward in the face of a field that is always difficult for the Patriots.
Making the locale count
The Bills suffered too much to beat the Bengals last week, so their fans will try to give the surprise of the day.
Perfect step against divisional rivals
Miami was whitewashed and the Jets didn't have a good time against New England. Will Bill Belichick's team be able to pick up another win now against the Bills?
Bills: Are they real?
If there's a deceptive 3-0 mark it's Buffalo, who for the first time this season will face an elite team to show what they're made of.
Patriots: big defensive
The Patriots have made a good impression, especially on the defensive where they only allowed three points in three games. It should be noted that the Jets scored 14 points but it was with their defensive and special teams.
Rivalry
This will be the first confrontation of two of the season in which both teams will be measured, since both will try to maintain the condition of undefeated.
Kick-off time
The New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the stadium Ralph Wilson, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
