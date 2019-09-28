Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET.
Dallas Cowboys: Starting QB: to be confirmed.
New Orleans Saints: Starting QB: to be confirmed.
In a few moments we will share all the details of Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints, as well as the latest information from the Mercedes Benz Super Dome Stadium.
Lastest games
The last time Saints and Cowboys saw each other was on a Thursday night last season at AT&T Stadium. Giving one of the bells of the season, Dallas cut a streak of more than 10 victories to New Orleans.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
Key player New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara, RB New Orleans. Another great start to the season for Kamara and that takes even more relevance in the grill with the injury of Brees. He has 300 yards combined between air and land, plus three touchdowns in the three games that have taken place in the season.
Key player Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott, RB Dallas. The star rider of the Vaqueros didn't do pre-season, but little by little he is taking his best level. He currently has 289 yards and two touchdowns, but as he plays more snaps, it should be just as important as previous seasons.
New Orleans Saints, a balanced attack
The first mission without Brees was very complicated as CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks, had to be put in. With a great game of Alvin Kamara, they were able to resolve to rise to victory, despite the reaction he had in the last quarter Seattle.
Dallas Cowboys, undefeated
One of the best teams so far is the Cowboys. But against the Dolphins last week they didn't have their best performance. The victory by scoreboard (6-31) hides a little the facilities that gave the defense of Dallas to Miami could move the chains at will.
Saints: Demonstrate that they are not dependent on Brees
A couple of weeks ago, the Saints were left without Drew Brees because of a thumb injury that will leave him out for about six weeks. Although it seems that the team has not lowered its level. Under Sean Payton's strategy the team must walk under a balanced attack by air and ground.
Cowboys: First quality rival
The Dallas Cowboys' unbeaten start (3-0) may seem a little misleading. As the three rivals he has faced, all have negative marks. Against the Saints, their mission is to prove their worth in the league.
Duel that will bring out sparks
The Cowboys will expose their undefeated at the start of the season against the Saints who want the team not to fall to the injury of their QB starter: Drew Brees.
The Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints match will be played at the stadium Mecedes Benz Superdome, in New Orleans, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game.