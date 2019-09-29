Cleveland Browns 40-25 Baltimore Ravens: Chubb Rushes For Three Touchdowns As Browns Beat AFC North Rivals

Nick Chubb had a career-high day as the Cleveland Browns made a statement by beating their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, 40-25 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ricky Seals-Jones found the end zone in the first quarter and, after Miles Boykin drew the Ravens level, the Browns put together a drive late in the half to go in at half-time 10-7 ahead.

Chubb scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to extend Cleveland’s lead to 14-points going into the final quarter of the game. Lamar Jackson’s touchdown pass to Mark Andrews, followed by Mark Ingram’s two-point conversion appeared to sing the momentum.

The Browns had other ideas though as Chubb broke through the defensive line and rushed 88-yards to the house for one of the plays of the season so far.

Dontrell Hilliard made it a 22-point game with a one-yard rushing touchdown and, despite Willie Snead scoring on a 50-yard catch and run, the game was already settled and both teams are now 2-2 on the season.

Closely-Fought First-Half In Baltimore

The two teams were coming into the game off the back of defeats, but all eyes were on the matchup between Baker Mayfield and Jackson. Cleveland struck first in the game when Mayfield connected with Seals-Jones for a nine-yard touchdown reception.

Both defenses were on top of their game during the first-half and the Ravens forced their first turnover when Maurice Canady intercepted Mayfield’s pass to Jarvis Landry.

Jackson’s 29-yard run set the tone for the rest of the drive as the Ravens made the most of that turnover by putting points on the board. The quarterback threw down the middle to Boykin, who hauled in the pass in the end zone.

The Browns marched down the field in the closing stages of the half, with Mayfield’s pass to Landry, who took the ball 65-yards down the field, setting them up in Ravens territory.

After a completion in the red zone on fourth down, Cleveland were unable to punch the ball into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal to lead at half-time.

Baltimore had the ball to start the second-half, but were also made to settle for a 41-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, despite looking positive on the drive.

Browns Silence Crowd By Extending Lead

It took the Browns just three plays to go 75-yards down the field and get into the end zone again, with Chubb rounding off the drive by breaking three tackles and getting in for the score.

Ingram, who scored three touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, fumbled the football after Jermaine Whitehead’s tackle. Chad Thomas pounced on the loose ball to set the Browns up with good field position.

Cleveland took advantage of Baltimore’s first turnover of the season with Chubb putting another touchdown on the board. The Ravens, in the fourth quarter, cut the deficit down to six-points after a long drive.

Jackson stood strong in the pocket and fired a pass up the middle for a wide-open Andrews for an eight-yard touchdown. Ingram was successful on the two-point conversion, which generated a raucous atmosphere as the home fans knew it was game on.

Chubb Breaks Free In Fourth Quarter For Touchdown

However, Cleveland had other ideas. The ball was handed off to Chubb, who, after breaking through the defensive line, raced away and took it to the house for an 88-yard rushing touchdown – one of the plays of the season so far.

Jackson, looking to get his team back into the game, threw interceptions on back-to-back drives, with the latter of the two being punished by the Browns. Hilliard took the ball into the end zone from a yard out, which meant the Ravens had given up 531 total yards in the game.

Snead’s 50-yard catch and run for a touchdown was a mere consolation as the Browns wound down the clock thereafter. Baltimore are back on the road next weekend against fierce AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Cleveland travel to face the San Francisco 49ers.