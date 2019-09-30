Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: LIVE Stream Online and NFL Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers live stream online, TV Channel, roster preview and socre updtaes of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15pm ET
Cincinnati Bengals: QB to be confirmed
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB to be confirmed
Heinz Field visiting team warming up: Cincinnati Bengals.
Inactive players of Pittsburgh for tonight's match.
Lastest game
These two teams met in the last match of the 2018 regular season. Both teams were already eliminated and it was a match of mere formality. Victory went to Pittsburgh, closed by a score of (16-13) at Paul Brown Stadium.
Key player Steelers
JuJu Smith Schuster, WR Pittsburgh. As Steelers are playing with their substitute QB for the remainder of the season, they must become their attacking partner the team's number one receiver. JuJu must be safe with his hands and not let go of Rudolph for his offensive to advance.
Key player Bengals
Joe Mixon, RB Cincinnati. Given the injury suffered by A.J. Green and that has not been accurate Andy Dalton in his air shipments. The alternative for the Bengals attack must be by land. Mixon has the ability to shoulder this low volume offensive.
Pittsburgh without taking advantage of San Francisco errors
It was way, even incredible how the Steelers could not win on their visit to Levi's Stadium. 49'ers had four deliveries and were not enough to win the game. San Francisco rose to victory (20-24) and give the third defeat followed by the steel curtain.
Cincinnati lose in Buffalo
The week before, the Bengals entered New Era Field where they were dominated at will by the Bills. Bufallo had control of the game the first three quarters, which meant the defeat of the visitors. They reacted in the last quarter but it wasn't enough for them to at least tie the game and send it in extra time.
Steelers: Life without Big Ben
When it was confirmed after Week 2 that Ben Roethilsberger would be out all season, the team's aspirations fell. With Mason Rudolph in the offensive controls have not yet been able to be consistent, but this Monday may be the take-off for what remains of 2019.
Bengals: Total Inconsistency
Cincinnati is one of several teams that have started with their first three lost games and seems to be a deceptive record. Because they have had good games, especially against San Francisco where match circumstances deprived them of having their first victory.
Divisional Game
Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have not started the 2019 season in the best way, but the aspirations are not yet finished despite not having won yet, no match. Whoever wins tonight will be just one win away from the North AFC leadership.
The Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the stadium Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15 pm ET.
