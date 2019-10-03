Dallas Cowboys Must Learn and Move On From New Orleans Saints Defeat, says Ezekiel Elliott

Running-back Ezekiel Elliott believes the Dallas Cowboys have to learn from their defeat to New Orleans Saints and “move on”.

Elliott hasn’t had the start to the season that he would’ve hoped for, carrying the ball 73 times for just 324 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys started the season by going 3-0, beating the New York Giants, the Washington Redskins and the struggling Miami Dolphins, but slipped to a 12-10 defeat to the Saints last Sunday.

Cowboys Must Learn and Move On From Saints Defeat

New Orleans, with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in place of the injured Drew Brees, done a really good job at restricting the run game of the Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup, holding Elliott to just 35-yards and a score.

The running-back said that the defeat has to be taken on board because the team didn’t expect to be score just 10 points. Nevertheless, Elliott also feels the Cowboys must turn their attention now to their next match.

"You definitely take it personally, because we didn't expect to go out there and only put up 10 points," Elliott said of the Week 4 loss, via ESPN.

"You've got to take it personally, but you've also got to take what you've learned from the game and move on. We're on to a new opponent, a new team this week, and it's a different obstacle, so we've just got to figure out the best way to overcome this one."

Elliott also added that he and the team are “focussed” on getting the ‘W’ in their match against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.