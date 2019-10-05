New England Patriots vs Washington Redskins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New England Patriots vs Washington Redskins live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET.
Lastest games
The last time Patriots and Redskins met was in the 2015 season. New England took the win by scoreline (10-27), keeping Bill Belichick's team unbeaten after eight weeks.
How to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Redskins Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Redskins
Colt McCoy, Reskins QB. After overcoming last season's terrible leg injury, McCoy has been named as the starter for this Sunday. Given the instability in QB's position, McCoy seems to be the light at the end of the tunnel. The mission in his debut in the 2019 season will not be easy, because the defense of New England has been one of the most decisive.
Key player Patriots
Tom Brady, QB of Patriots. The 43-year-old veteran quarterback must begin to take the pace he is known for New England's attack to regain points. He will need to begin his steep offensive led by Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.
Washington in free fall
The Redskins missed a golden opportunity when they lost 3-24 to the Giants in a divisional duel. The offensive had a severe change when Haskins debuted as QB, but that was not enough to prevent the fourth fall to the thread.
New England remains undefeated
A tough test faced New England the Sunday before they visited New Era Field, home of the Bills. Patriots took the victory (16-10) thanks to the power of their special teams, because the attack led by Tom Brady did not produce much.
Redskins: For the first victory
A total disaster has been the 2019 NFL season for Washington. It will be for this game against Patriots, in which they use their third Quarter Back. It looks complicated the mission to New England, but they must respect their home.
Patriots: Have a convincing performance
Although the Pats are just one of three teams still undefeated in the season, their last two wins have been a little hesitant against their division rivals. They now have the task of playing against a side they know little about and exploiting their full potential.
Every four years you see the faces
Being teams of different conferences, Patriots and Redskins only face four years. From the last time they faced each other, the player who remains active of the teams on the offensive is Tom Brady.
Kick-off time
The New England Patriots vs Washington Redskins match will be played at the stadium FedEX Field, in Landover, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
