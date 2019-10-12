Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers match.
Lastest games
In the last 10 games, the Steelers have the edge in the last 19 years with seven wins and three defeats.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream its: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Los Angeles
The air attack didn't work at the key moments and Phillip Rivers will have to prove that this season can be better.
Key player Pittsburgh
James Conner will have to bear the weight of the offensive and take the pressure off rookie Devlin Hodges.
Regularity
The Chargers have already lost at home to the Texans and Broncos, so they can't afford to fall again.
Attack and defensive
Before the start with their third quarterback, the defensive will have to raise their hand and lead a possible victory as a visitor.
Chargers: lift
Los Angeles were regarded as contenders for the West AFC and, after five weeks, are third with a 2-3 mark.
Steelers: nothing to lose
The season in Pittsburgh seems lost after the injury of 'Big Ben' and the absence of Mason Rudolph, who continues to recover from his concussion.
Two teams that have badly started the season will have a chance to get closer to the divisional leaders.
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers match will be played at the StubHub Center, in California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelersvs Los Angeles Chargers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.