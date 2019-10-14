Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packer: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Detroit Lions vs Greem Bay Packers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET.
In a few moments we'll share all the details of Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, plus the latest information from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in this divisional duel for NFC North's top spot. Don't miss out on the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online game.
Watch out for this Detroit player.
Kenny Golladay is the second receiver with more danger causes in Detroit, after Marvin Jones, and this season his best game was against the Chargers, could come as a surprise in the MNF.
Watch out for this Packers player.
Aaron Jones did the unbelievable last week, with 4 touchdowns via land, making him a real danger to the Lions defense. The combination of the two Aaron's is being the sensation at Green Bay.
Where and how to see Detroits Lions vs Green Bayc Packers online and live
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The player to watch
Marvin Jones has become Matthew Stafford's faithful receiver, his receptions in recent games have been vital to Detroit's offensive, so his grilling activity tomorrow will be vitally important.
Significant ruled out
Davante Adams is one of three absentees for Monday Night Football, one of Aaron Rodgers' favourite receivers, and we'll have to see how much is missing inside the grill. Here's the list of injuries for the Packers.
Three #Packers ruled out for Monday night vs. the Lions.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 12, 2019
Final #DETvsGB injury report 📝 https://t.co/ceyIG0uIYf
A must-win for Green Bay
NFC North is one of the most closed divisions of the moment, at such a level that Chicago with a positive balance is in last place. Green Bay needs this victory to keep competing and prevent the Lions from taking first place.
New face of Detroit
In a season in which many teams have surprised, Detroit is one of them, in his second season in command Matt Patricia has turned the Lions into true beasts with a 3-1 record have had their best season start in a long time.
Good times for Green Bay
After having started the season on the left foot, the Packers have been able to recover and come with a four-game winning streak with an Aaron Rodgers who comes with a high standard.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Detroits Lions vs Green Bay Packers match, corresponding to week 5 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wisonsin at 19:05.
Rivalry
The last time Lions and Packers met ended badly for Green Bay, who were blanked 31-0 away, they will now seek revenge for the last match in which they met.