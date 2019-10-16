Los Angeles Rams Trade Cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams have traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick and linebacker Kenny Young.

The Ravens’ secondary is thread bare after injuries to key players and Peters is a welcome addition in Baltimore and will strengthen the team on defense.

The Rams were involved in a blockbuster trade just hours later, with the team trading for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who sparked rumours about a move away a few weeks ago.

Ravens Aquire Peters In Trade With Rams

Peters, who was with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season, is now in his fifth year of his rookie contract and made two Pro Bowl appearances back in 2015 and 2016.

The cornerback is a reliable player, having missed just three regular season games between 2015 and 2018 and had 22 interceptions to his name in the 61 games during that time too.

Baltimore were in need to sort out their secondary after injuries to key players like Jimmy Smith, who could be back at some point, and Tavon Young, who will miss the rest of the season.

In Week 12, Peters will return to Los Angeles with his new team as the Ravens play the Rams later in the 2019 season, on Monday Night Football.