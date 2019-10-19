Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 4:25 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks match.
Lastest games
Only five times they have played and two of them have been in Seattle, where the locals have won on both occasions and, in addition, since 2003, the Seahawks have not known defeat to Baltimore.
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Seattle
Russell Wilson is already a candidate to be MVP of the league, because without him Seattle would have a record lower than 5-1.
Key player Baltimore
Lamar Jackson between his ground and air play has had good dividends in the season and has been one of the best players at the start of the campaign.
For the fourth win
Three consecutive wins, including a win over the Rams, is how the Seahawks get there.
Fierce Attack
The Ravens have come from defeating Steelers and Bengals, although this may be their second test of the season after falling to Chiefs a few weeks ago.
Seahawks: Validate the locale
One of the hardest stadiums to win is in Seattle, where Pete Carroll's team will be looking to stay with the 49ers.
Ravens: Hitting Authority
Despite the Ravens' good record, they have yet to convince and will have the opportunity to make a league hit against one of the contenders.
Kick-off time
The Baltimore Ravens vs Seattle Seahawks match will be played at the stadium CenturyLink Field, in Seattle, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Baltimore Ravens vsSeattle Seahawks!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.