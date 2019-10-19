Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: 8:15pm ET.
Key player Eagles
Carson Wentz, QB of Philadelphia Eagles. Like Prescott, Wentz is under pressure from his fans and management, because injuries have been present in the most pressing moments. Now on Sunday night, Carson must be accurate in his shipments so they have a chance to win the game.
Key player Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB of Dallas Cowboys. Prescott had a promising start to the season with his first three wins. But in the moments of urgency he's experienced in these three straight defeats, he's been left to his own devices. Sunday's match against Philadelphia is an opportunity to stand out again and prove that he deserves his million-dollar contract.
Dallas accumulated his third defeat
It could be said that even incredibly, Dallas lost its third defeat (22-24) to the Jets who had not won so far in 2019. New York did not allow the Cowboys any points in the first half and Dallas' reaction was no longer enough to prevent the defeat.
Philadelphia lost its way in Minnesota.
A tricky game was presented to Philadelphia last weekend when they had to visit the US Bank Stadium. The Vikings completely wiped the Eagles off the field to beat them (20-38). Although there was an important reaction from the visiting team, they were only able to reduce the deficit of the defeat.
What to expect today?
Duel for the leadership of NFC East. Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are tied for first place in the division with a 3-3 record, so a win will put them in a position of solitary leadership. Although it has been a hesitant start for both teams, the great opportunity to give a blow of authority presents itself in the Sunday Night Football.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass & NBC Live Stream.
Kick-off time: 8:15pmET
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15pm ET.
