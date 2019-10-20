Oakland Raiders Tight-End Darren Waller Rewarded With Multi-Year Contract Extension

Tight-end Darren Waller has been one of the stand-out players in his position this season and has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Oakland Raiders.

Waller is a player, who had struggled in the past with substance abuse, which saw him released from the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

The tight-end has now turned himself around and has become a dependable player for the Raiders, especially for quarterback Derek Carr.

Raiders Tie Waller Down To Multi-Year Contract

Waller was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but was suspended again, this time for the entire 2017 season, for repeating the offence.

After the Raiders picked the tight-end up in 2018, he showed coaches enough to make him the No. 1 player at that position for the 2019 season – with Jared Cook leaving in free agency.

This season, in the five games Waller has played, he has 37 receptions for 359-yards and has now developed into one of the most productive tight-ends in the league, who can do everything from blocking to making big plays.

''It's incredible to me,'' Waller told reporters. ''It's hard for me in my mind to think what I'll be like in 2024, but I just try to let the days stack and it'll handle itself. It means a lot to me that they would do that.

“It's, I don't want to say disbelief, but it's just still surreal to me. I remember last year sitting in that same room signing my contract coming from Baltimore. I just didn't want to mess this up, so now to have something in place is incredible.''

After beating the Chicago Bears in London, the Raiders had their bye week last week. They return to action with a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.