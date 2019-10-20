Raiders at Packers: Two teams in playoff contention meet at Lambeau Field

The Oakland Raiders go into this game well rested after their bye week last week.

That rest will have been well received after a long trip to London the week before to play in the first ever game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The opposite could be said for the Green Bay Packers who come off a short week as they featured on Monday Night Football.

The Packers at least have no travelling to do as they play their second match in a row at home.

Comeback victory for the Raiders in London

The Raiders were fastest out of the blocks getting off to a 17-0 lead over the Chicago Bears in London, all points coming in the second quarter.

However the Raiders allowed the Bears back into the contest in third quarter as they scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives to go into the fourth quarter 21-17 up.

In a low scoring fourth quarter the Raiders sealed victory with the winning touchdown with just two minutes left in the game to win 24-21.

Josh Jacobs ran into the end zone to seal the victory, rounding off a 123 yard, two touchdown performance.

Packers left it late to win on Monday Night Football

The Packers also had to come back from behind in a high profile match last week as they won 23-22 against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions took a 13-0 first quarter lead. Early in the second quarter Jamaal Williams ran in from five yards out to open the scoring for Green Bay.

The Packers relied more on Williams this game as four TD hero last time out Aaron Jones got off to a shaky start fumbling the ball on an early first quarter drive. Williams finished the game with 104 yards off 14 carries.

On the first drive of the third quarter the Packers were able to tie the game at 13-13. Ultimately it was the Lions inability to finish their drives with TD’s that would be their downfall.

The Lions scored three unanswered field goals to take a 22-13 lead.

The Packers answered with a 35 yard TD pass to Allen Lazard, the first of his career, before a Mason Crosby 23 yard field goal sealed victory for the Packers as time expired.

The battle for the playoffs

The 5-1 Packers lead the NFC North and will be looking to maintain a great start to the season.

Davante Adams misses out on his third game in a row. However the Packers keep the conveyor belt of unheralded wide receivers going.

All eyes will be on wide receiver Allen Lazard after the first TD catch of his career on Monday night as well as new signing Ryan Grant with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison listed as questionable.

After a solid performance from Jamaal Williams the Packers may need to deploy a one-two punch at Running Back with several wide receivers looking unlikely to play.

No one would wish injury on anyone but although Patrick Mahomes injury on Thursday night is not as bad as first feared, the Raiders may still see that as a potential opportunity to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West before he returns.

The Raiders should be feeling fresh after their bye week and feeling confident after their comeback win in London.

Oakland will look to Josh Jacobs to carry the load offensively against a Packers defense struggling to stop the run.

Tight End Darren Waller just fresh off signing a new contract with the Raiders will be on a mission to prove his worth right away.

Former Packer Trevor Davis will line up for Oakland looking to make them regret trading him in week two.

This should be an exciting one with the Packers looking to maintain their lead in one of the toughest divisions in football this year and the Raiders looking to make their last season in Oakland a memorable one.