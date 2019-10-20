New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New England Patriots vs New York Jets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 08:20 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New England Patriots vs New York Jets match.
Lastest games
2015 was the last victory at the Jets' home to the Patriots with a score of 26-20 in extra time. Since that date, they have accumulated defeats.
How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN and NFL Game Pass.
Key player New York
Sam Darnold returned from injury and led the victory against Dallas with 23 of 32 full passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Key player New England
Tom Brady has had three interceptions in the last three games, but he remains a natural born and effective leader on the offensive with the possibility of generating damage thanks to the protection of his offensive line.
They're not dead
After defeating the Cowboys and with their full arsenal on the offensive, it's time for the Jets to show that they are a better team than their record indicates.
Best Offensive Play
The defensive has won in recent weeks, although the offensive has had lapses in every game that has not worked either on the ground or by air.
New York: Second home win
They come motivated from their first victory of the season and will try to take revenge on the Patriots after falling in week 3.
New England: Another blow of authority
The Patriots are the best team in the AFC and will be looking to revalidate it once again against a divisional rival.
Kick-off time
The New England Patriots vs New York Jets match will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: NewEngland Patriots vs New York Jets!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.