Baltimore Ravens 30-16 Seattle Seahawks: Jackson and Defense Step Up as Ravens Make Big Statement on the Road in Seattle

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a big statement to the rest of the NFL after they beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road for the very first time in franchise history.

During a close first quarter, Justin Tucker’s field goal separated the two sides before the Seahawks went ahead in the second following Russell Wilson’s touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.

Marcus Peters, on his Ravens debut, intercepted Wilson’s pass to Duane Brown and returned it for a touchdown and the two sides were locked at 13-13 at half-time.

Jason Myers missed a field goal in the third quarter was the turning point in the game, with the Ravens making the most of a good field position before Jackson scored a rushing touchdown.

Marlon Humphrey recovered D.K.Metcalf’s fumble and returned it for a touchdown as the Ravens defense rounded off an impressive day going into their bye week.

Embed from Getty Images

Jackson and Offense March Down Field on Opening Drive

With all the talk of the quarterbacks and their form going into the game on Sunday, it was Seattle’s and Baltimore’s defenses that stood out from the early stages.

After marching down the field on their opening drive, which included a huge 50-yard completion to Miles Boykin, the Ravens had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Tucker.

Towards the end of the first quarter, the Seahawks got a drive going and were knocking on the door. They had their first points of the board not long into the second quarter after an intelligent move by the receiver.

Wilson’s pass was caught low by Lockett in the end zone, which saw the offense go 83-yards in 11 plays on their second possession of the game.

Tucker and Myers exchanged field goals, but the Ravens’ defense stepped up big when Peters, who was traded to the team from the Los Angeles Rams during the week, picked off Wilson’s pass and returned it to the end zone for a 67-yard touchdown.

Embed from Getty Images

Peters Intercepts Wilson Returns for Touchdown in Second Quarter

The interception was Wilson’s first of the season and Peters became the first player in NFL history to have touchdown returns for two teams in a single season.

Seattle were backed up at their eight-yard line near the end of the half, but managed to go 79-yards in 14 players to kick a field goal, through Myers, to make it a tied game at the half.

After a quick three-and-out to start the second-half, the Seahawks had the chance to take a three-point lead, but Myers missed a 53-yard field goal attempt, which handed the ball back to the Ravens near halfway.

A bold call from the Ravens saw Jackson pick up the necessary yardage on fourth down to keep the drive alive. On the next play, the quarterback cut inside and bundled his way into the end zone to make it 20-13 to Baltimore.

Jackson showed off his running ability once more, in the fourth quarter, picking up 30-yards after the offense were backed up in their own red zone. The Ravens went 96-yards in 13 plays, which took nine minutes off the clock, but had to settle for a Tucker field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Embed from Getty Images

Humphrey Touchdown Caps Off Impressive Performance

Wilson and the Seattle offense never really got going at all in the second-half of the game and Baltimore’s defense stepped up with a huge play after Metcalf fumbled the ball.

The receiver hauled in the pass, but dropped it soon after. Humphrey collected the loose ball and returned it for the second defensive touchdown of the game.

Humphrey’s play capped off an incredible performance on the road, but Jackson finished the game with 143 passing yards and 116 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens, who have moved to a 5-2 record and are still top of the AFC North, welcome the New England Patriots to M&T Bank Stadium, while the Seahawks are on the road in Week 7 against the struggling Atlanta Falcons.