Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kick-off time: 7:20 pm ET.
Lastest games
These teams once disputed the SB. In the new millennium they have faced each other four times, with two victories per side.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC
If you want to directly stream it: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Kansas City
Tyreek Hill will have to be a great help to veteran Matt Moore in the aerial game if the team wants to lengthen and maintain their offensive series.
Key player Green Bay
A perfect rating and six touchdowns was what Rodgers achieved against the Raiders last week. In addition, he became the ninth passer to exceed 350 touchdowns.
Defensive needs to improve
Throughout the season, the offensive had carried the burden of the team. Now without Mahomes, the defensive will have to react if they want a good result.
Aerial play
Aaron Rodgers comes from a perfect match and will look to improve his brand in prime time matches.
Chiefs: it was post-Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes will not be present due to a knee injury, so the Chiefs will have Matt Moore at the controls and do not leave as favorites for the SNF.
Packers: fourth victory in a row
Green Bay will look to continue their good run and set a 7-1 record to move away from a game of the Vikings, who beat the Washington Redskins in TNF.
Kick-off time
The Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Green Bay Packers vsKansas City Chiefs!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.