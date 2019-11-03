Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers match.
Lastest games
In the past 20 years, Steelers and Colts have been nine times ahead of Pittsburgh in seven wins, including five straight wins in the most recent clashes.
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Steelers
Juju Smith-Schuster will need to remain Rudolph's main aerial attacking piece to take pressure off the young quarterback.
Key player Colts
Without making much noise, Jacoby Brissett has had a good season with 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
For the third home win
The Steelers will face a rival that will truly demand, so this game will serve to demonstrate what they are made of.
Pressing the quarterback
One of the keys to the Colts' victory will be to pressure the Pittsburgh rookie QB, noting that the defensive has done well so far.
Steelers: Staying Alive
With a record of 3-4, Pittsburgh still has hopes of winning the division. Last week they beat the Dolphins 27-14.
Colts: Keeping the lead
The Colts are leaders of the AFC South and come from a great comeback after defeating the Denver Broncos in the final minutes.
Kick-off time
The Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the stadium Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Indianapolis Colts vsPittsburgh Steelers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.