ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers match.
Lastest games
Historically the Packers dominate the series with 10 victories and 1 defeat. The last time the Chargers managed to beat Gren Bay was in 1984 when they were playing in San Diego.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream its: CBSand NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Keyplayer Chargers
Joey Bosa stood out last week against Chicago to such an extent that he became one of the best defensives of Week 8. His participation in the Los Angeles defense will be vital to contain Aaron Rodgers.
Key player Green Bay
Aaron Jones is one of the surprises of this season, his power by land makes him a latent danger to any defensive.
Fear Team
The Packers have managed to consolidate a great team on both the offensive and the defensive. If they continue with the good results they are clear contenders to reach the Super Bowl in Miami.
The Chargers to get out of the hole
Phillip Rivers and the Chargers have failed to meet the high expectations they had at the start of the season. With a lot of turbulence and bad results, Anthony Lynn's team is looking away from the postseason.
Green Bay to maintain dominance
Rodgers and Jones have kept a Green Bay that is dominating the NFC North afloat, both players have managed to consolidate a great balanced offensive of experience and youth.
Two teams with different realities, the Packers find themselves dominating one of the most difficult divisions of the NFL, the NFC North. For their part, the Chargers fell surprisingly to the strong expectations they had for the current season.
Kick-off time
The Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Chargers match will be played at the ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers!
My name is Armando Montes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.