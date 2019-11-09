Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lastest Games
Green Bay and Panthers have faced a total of five times, leaving a balance in Carolina's favor of three victories against two of the Packers.
And when the Panthers go to Wisconsin, they have a neutral balance of one win and one loss.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Green Bay Packers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream its: CBS Sports and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Carolina
Christian McCaffrey has had a dream season, with 13 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards, making him one of the best offensives of the year. His skills bring too much to Carolina when it comes to moving the ball.
Key player Green Bay
Aaron Jones is undoubtedly the most dangerous player of the moment for Green Bay, his more than 700 yards by land and his safe hands in aerial play makes him a nightmare for enemy defensives.
Kyle Allen was the key
The Panthers found their level of play to increase, since Kyle Allen is the starting quarterback, taking Cam Newton by the way; the 23-year-old has taken advantage of the minutes inside the grill with his good aerial play.
Ofensiva peligrosa
Although in his last game Green Bay's offensive was exposed, it does not detract from the danger of his ground play with Jones and Aaron Rodgers' airway options, both options keep the team afloat.
Panthers have to find rhythm
Carolina has had a season with ups and downs, one week they can give you a great game, but the next week they can be destroyed in the grating. You need to find a good rhythm in this part of the season.
Green Bay to keep the top
The Packers were shaken hard last week when the Chargers lectured to them. This week a defeat could cost him to complicate the division to have the Vikings very close to them.
With the same goal of making it to the postseason, the Panthers and Packers are keeping up a good pace this season. However, Carolina is in the fight for the NFC wild card, while Green Bay is at the top of the NFC North.
