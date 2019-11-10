Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Ravens looking to record second win of the season against Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will he aiming to continue their fine run of form when they take on the winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Ravens made a big statement to the rest of the league when they beat the current Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, last week, ending their winning streak in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Bengals will have rookie Ryan Finley starting at quarterback, which will be his first start in the National Football League. The team are bottom of the AFC North and have lost all eight of their games this season.

The two sides have already faced each other in 2019, with the Ravens winning 23-17 in a closely fought battle at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson and Ravens on a high after Patriots win

Going into the two games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Patriots, if you said that the Ravens would come out with two victories after two impressive performance, they’d have snatched that out of your hands.

However, it is little surprise that this talented group of players beat a strong Seahawks team and then Tom Brady’s Patriots, who had won every game this season before the game in Baltimore on Sunday night.

Jackson threw for 163-yards and rushed for 61-yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game. Running-back Mark Ingram finished the game with 115-yards from 15 carries and the running game was one of the differences that night.

Baltimore’s defence sacked Brady twice in the game, Earl Thomas had an interception, while Marlon Humphrey recovered Julian Edelman’s fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The Ravens are now top of the division and have won their last four games and will back themselves to beat the Bengals for a second time this season.

Bengals to start rookie quarterback Ryan Finley

To say that the Bengals are having a pretty miserable season is a big understatement, but whenever they come up against a divisional rival, they seem to step up.

Despite losing in Baltimore, Cincinnati made it an interesting game, with Auden Tate catching five of his targets for 91-yards and Brandon Wilson returning the opening kick-off for a touchdown.

The Bengals went on to lose 27-17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before going down 24-10 against the Los Angeles Rams in London. The game against the Ravens will be their first after their bye week.