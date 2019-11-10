Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers match.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass & ESPN Play.
If you want to watch in on inernet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player San Francisco
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB of San Francisco 49ers. Many doubts were raised as to whether Jimmy 'G' could take this team to the next level. He's gone from less to more and with his 13 touchdown passes and 1806 yards he's the one taking the controls on the offensive. Mistakes are forbidden for QB if they want to keep the undefeated.
Key player Seattle
Russell Wilson, QB of Seattle Seahawks. MVP numbers are what Russell Wilson is achieving this year. With 22 touchdown passes and a single intercept it is the best Quarter Back in league statistics. The challenge this Monday will be greater, as they face one of the best defenses.
San Francisco 49ers dominated Cardinals
Divisional duels are always complicated and San Francisco could get ahead of their visit to Arizona by beating them (28-25) in the last Thursday Night Football. Finally came the great performance of Jimmy G to lead his team on the offensive and not depend so much on the ground attack.
Seattle Seahawks comes from winning in overtime.
The Seahawks had to work hard at home last Sunday when they received the Buccaneers. By score of (34-40) Seattle took the win in overtime. Russell Wilson shone with five touchdown passes in the afternoon.
Team News: 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers may have a hard blow if it is confirmed that George Kittle, his Tight End starter who can not play. Knee pain would be the cause that would put Kittle out.
Team News: Seahawks
It will be known until moments before the match if the defensive Jadeveon Clowney can play or not the Monday night game. A finger and knee injury could result in the absence of the Defensive End.
San Francisco for another coup d'état of authority
Many questions have been raised about the 49ers, mentioning that their undefeated record is somewhat misleading. They have the opportunity to strike a blow of authority in the NFL during prime time against a great rival. With the advantage at home, Jimmy 'G' and company will seek to stay perfect in the season.
Seattle wants to reach into the division
A great season so far are signing the Seattle Seahawks. With a record of (7-2) the team from the north of the United States is placed as one of the wildcard squads. But it has a great opportunity to reduce the disadvantage in its division against San Francisco, which is the best team in the NFL, in numbers.
Kickoff time: 20:20pm ET
The Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, USA. The start of the match is scheduled for 20:20pmET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre - game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.