Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX & NFL TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Amazon Prime & NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Cleveland
Baker Mayfield, QB Cleveland Browns. One of the many disappointments so far this season in Cleveland has been the performance of their QB starter. He registers only 9 passes of scoring, by 12 interceptions; that have propitiated painful defeats to his team. The margin of error against Pittsburgh is zero, as they have one of the best defenses against the pass.
Key Player Pittsburgh
Mason Rudolph, QB Pittsburgh Steelers. He has taken the lead in the key position of the Steelers offensive and has not disappointed. His security has given him 11 touchdown passes, through four interceptions. Before Cleveland will have to send safe consignments against a defensive that is of care.
Browns back on the road to triumph
QB Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass at Rashard Higgins with less than 2 minutes of regulation time remaining and the Cleveland Browns beat the Buffalo Bills 19-16.
Steelers defensively defeated Rams
As Pittsburgh's hallmark for the season, they beat Los Angeles (12-17) at home to move up to sixth place in the AFC. Little did Mason Rudolph and Co, it was Fitzpatrick with a perfect defensive game along with an interception that won the match.
Cleveland, wake up or disappoint
One of the franchises that raised the most expectations for this season was Cleveland with one of the most impressive attacks in the entire NFL. But they have been left to duty and with record (3-6) are with very little margin for error. The schedule has become easier for the Browns and they must win most games to dream of the postseason.
Pittsburgh, on a positive streak
With the injury of 'Big Ben' at the start of the season, the 2019 season for Pittsburgh was lost on the fans. But the streak of four positive victories has the Steelers installed in the sixth sowing of the Conference with the final wild card ticket. Defensive work has been the key, with the arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick who has raised the level of all his teammates.
What to expect today?
In this Thursday Night Football, Browns and Steelers are playing many of their aspirations for the postseason. With both in the Baltimore division, the alternative is to have a near-perfect closure to get in as a wild card team. In the first of the two games of the year between them, it will be a battle to die.
Kick-off time: 8:20pm ET
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns match will be played at the First Energy Stadium , in Cleveland, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL 2019 season game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
