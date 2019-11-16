Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Running-back Carlos Hyde stole the headlines with a stellar performance after putting up 160-yards from 19 carries. Watson threw a pair of touchdowns in the game, which ended in a 26-3 victory for Houston.
In the 49-13 win last Sunday, Jackson completed 15 of his 17 throws for 223-yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback also had 65-yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Tight-end Mark Andrews scored two touchdowns in the first-half of the game and will also be key against the Texans.
The Texans will be hoping to go one better than they did last season. After winning their division, the Colts, who finished second, had the last laugh after their victory in the Wildcard Round of the Playoffs.
Statement victories away to the Seattle Seahawks and in primetime against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have put the rest of the league on watch. This team are real Super Bowl contenders.
Both teams are leading the way in their respective divisions so far this season. Jackson has been a stand-out performer, not just for the Ravens, but in the NFL. The quarterback has dazzled the rest of the league through the air and also on the ground.
The race for the postseason is, most certainly, on. The Texans currently top the AFC South, one game ahead of the second-placed Indianapolis Colts. Houston have one of the best run defenses in the league, so they will force Jackson into throwing the ball.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have one of the best secondaries in football and will look to get pressure to Watson throughout. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are Pro Bowl contenders and have led the way so far.
Both quarterbacks had impressive games, with Jackson throwing for 295-yards, rushing for 162-yards and scoring three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Watson threw for 306-yards and five touchdown passes and rushed for 91-yards.
