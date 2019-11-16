Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a single moment of the match with the live updates and commentary here at VAVEL. Follow along with all the details, analysis and commentary for this huge match between the Ravens and the Texans.

Photo: Mike Reiss/Twitter

Jackson's touchdown run against the Bengals
In my nine years watching the NFL, this was one of the greatest plays I have ever seen. Jackson broke tackles, broke ankles and just kept going and going on this 47-yard touchdown run. No more words, just watch below.

 

Texans hoping to cause an upset in Baltimore
 

Baltimore looking to make home advantage count
 

Texans victorious in London against the Jaguars
The Texans come into this Week 11 match off the back of the bye week. Nevertheless, they were victorious in their previous match, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Running-back Carlos Hyde stole the headlines with a stellar performance after putting up 160-yards from 19 carries. Watson threw a pair of touchdowns in the game, which ended in a 26-3 victory for Houston.

Ravens thrash Bengals in last match
For the second time this season, the Ravens have thrashed their opponents. It happened in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and then again last week against divisional rivals, the Bengals.

In the 49-13 win last Sunday, Jackson completed 15 of his 17 throws for 223-yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback also had 65-yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Tight-end Mark Andrews scored two touchdowns in the first-half of the game and will also be key against the Texans.

Texans lead the way in AFC South
This is the first meeting between Watson and Jackson and it could mark the beginning of one of the NFL's next great quarterback rivalries.

The Texans will be hoping to go one better than they did last season. After winning their division, the Colts, who finished second, had the last laugh after their victory in the Wildcard Round of the Playoffs.

Baltimore on a five-game winning streak
After the defeat at home to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens have bounced back the only way they know how. Five consecutive victories see John Harbaugh's team top of the AFC North going into Week 11.

Statement victories away to the Seattle Seahawks and in primetime against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have put the rest of the league on watch. This team are real Super Bowl contenders.

What can you expect from the game today?

Both teams are leading the way in their respective divisions so far this season. Jackson has been a stand-out performer, not just for the Ravens, but in the NFL. The quarterback has dazzled the rest of the league through the air and also on the ground.

The race for the postseason is, most certainly, on. The Texans currently top the AFC South, one game ahead of the second-placed Indianapolis Colts. Houston have one of the best run defenses in the league, so they will force Jackson into throwing the ball.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have one of the best secondaries in football and will look to get pressure to Watson throughout. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are Pro Bowl contenders and have led the way so far.

The NFL's New Rivalry: Jackson vs Watson
The last time Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson faced off was back in October 2016, when the latter led Clemson to a 42-36 win over Louisville.

Both quarterbacks had impressive games, with Jackson throwing for 295-yards, rushing for 162-yards and scoring three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Watson threw  for 306-yards and five touchdown passes and rushed for 91-yards.

Kick-off time: 1:00pm ET
The Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL regular season match between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.

My name is Andrew McDonnell and I'll be providing you with pre-match analysis, injury news and live updates from this exciting match-up as it happens.

VAVEL Logo