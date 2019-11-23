Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
San Francisco Key Player
Tevin Coleman, RB of San Francisco 49ers. One of the best ground attacks in the entire NFL is in San Francisco. At the moment the injuries have not hit this sector of the attack because of the depth it has. Coleman is the RB1 at the moment, has 409 yds by land and 154 by air, but its impact is in scores where it accumulates six. The variety of the attack is what will give San Francisco success in this game.
Green Bay Key Player
Aaron Jones, RB of Green Bay Packers. The Packers' attack has mutated for this season, becoming very dependent on the ground attack. It accumulates 589 yards by land and 354 by air, adding up to 14 touchdowns. To aspire to victory, Packers must follow his game plan with Jones and his partner Jamaal Williams.
San Francisco 49ers: Team News
Many injuries are those that San Francisco has in the offensive section. So far TE George Kittle and RB Matt Breida remain in doubt for the game. So until the last moments of the match will be defined if they can play.
Green Bay Packers: Team News
Among the Packers' list of injured you find several players in doubt. So far, only guard Cole Madison is out for the match.
49ers, the beginning of a winding road
This Sunday will begin the road to San Francisco to face three of the top four teams consecutively throughout the NFL. Here you'll see what Jimmy Garoppolo and company are made of. The big advantage they have for this Sunday night is the opportunity to play as locals at Levi's Stadium.
Packers, for the leadership of the NFC
The Green Bay Packers have only one mission when they return from their week of rest: To win and to be placed as seeded number 1 of the National Conference. With a mark of (9-2), the team commanded by Aaron Rodgers must use its ground and air attack to defeat one of the NFL's best defenses.
Kick - off time: 20:20pmET
The Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, USA. The start of the game is scheduled for: 20:20pmET.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the NFL 2019 game: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I will be your host for this game. We'll provide you with news, team updates and all the live news here at VAVEL.