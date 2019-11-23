My Offensive and Defensive Coaches Fight Over Me, joked Patrick Ricard

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have continued to impress and put on a show. Their victory over the Houston Texans sent a statement to the rest of the NFL.

The Texans, with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, were dismantled on both sides of the football. Baltimore’s revolutionary offense shone once again, as did their defense.

There’s one player in particular, on the roster, that has led the way in his position, or positions. Patrick Ricard plays on both the offense and the defense for the Ravens and does so effectively.

Ricard a key piece on both sides of the football

Ricard is a defensive lineman and fullback and is set to head to the Pro Bowl come the end of the season. His role as a fullback has increased this season, compared to the past two seasons.

“It almost feels like I have divorced parents,” Ricard, who spoke to NFL.com, joked. “My offensive coaches and defensive coaches fight over me.”

Baltimore’s run game is number one in the league, with Ricard often providing key blocks for the likes of Jackson and the running-backs.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes Ricard has “excelled” at the fullback position and could be the best in the league.

“I think we’re at the point now where there’s really no limit to how much we’re going to use him,” Roman said. “I think he’s excelled enough at the fullback position. I mean, is there a better fullback in the league? I don’t know.”

The Ravens are on the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.