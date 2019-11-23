San Francisco 49ers Tight-End George Kittle Hoping to Play Against Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers have been given a major boost as tight-end George Kittle could make his return to action in Week 12.

The game against the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday Night Football, could potentially decide which team has home-field advantage throughout the Playoffs.

San Francisco have been without Kittle for the past two games due to a knee and ankle injury. He missed the tense victory over the Arizona Cardinals and the defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle hoping to return for crucial Green Bay clash

Kittle sat out on Wednesday, but was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, the tight-end said that he’s aiming to return for the Green Bay game.

"It went really well," Kittle said after Thursday's practice. "It was definitely a great step in the right direction. It was really fun being back out there with all the guys. I definitely don't miss sitting in the training room all day. My goal definitely is still Green Bay."

The 49ers have a number of other key players, on offense, on the injury report. Receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) are both listed as questionable, as is running-back Matt Breida (ankle).

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be hoping his three main targets are on the field as he goes toe-to-toe with the great Aaron Rodgers for the first time in his career.