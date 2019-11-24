Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams: Jackson aiming to guide Ravens to seventh-straight victory

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens roll into Week 12 as the most talked about side in the National Football League. They take on a Los Angeles Rams, who know a loss would damage their chances of making the post-season.

The Ravens have a three-game lead at the top of the AFC North. Their victory over the Houston Texans not only sent a statement to the rest of the league, but it puts them a game behind the New England Patriots in terms of the number one sees in the AFC Playoff picture.

With six games to go in the regular season, Sean McVay’s team are third in their division with a 6-4 record. Baltimore have won their last three meetings against the Rams and won 16-13 in the meeting back in 2015.

Ravens riding high ahead of Monday Night Football

The last time the Ravens played in prime time was when they handed the Patriots their first defeat of the season.

Their run of six-consecutive victories has them sitting 8-2 and they also have a considerable lead at the top of their division. However, they also have the Patriots in sight at the top of the AFC standings, for potential home-field advantage in the Playoffs.

Baltimore’s dynamic offense has set the league alight this season. Jackson is one of the front-runners for MVP and is a dual-threat. Not only does the quarterback have 19 passing touchdowns, but also 781 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

After a scoreless opening quarter against the Texans, John Harbaugh’s team didn’t look back after their first score. Jackson threw four touchdown passes as the Ravens recorded an emphatic 41-7 victory.

Gurley and the run game key for the Rams

After their run to the Super Bowl last season, in which they lost to the Patriots, there were high expectations on the Rams going into 2019.

The season hasn’t been underwhelming, but LA know that the final six games are huge in terms of the Playoff picture. They are three games behind in the division and two behind a potential wildcard spot.

Two-time defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will be key as they look to get pressure to Jackson. Baltimore’s pass defense is one of the best in the league, so McVay will look to get Todd Gurley and the run game going.

Ravens safety Marcus Peters makes his return to Los Angeles and will, no doubt, put in a big performance against his former side, who traded him to Baltimore four weeks ago.