Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates ande commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams match.
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Ángeles Rams Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
If you want to watch in on interent, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Los Ángeles Rams Key player
Jared Goff, QB of Los Angeles Rams. A total disappointment has so far been 2019 for the Rams QB. It has not been able to withstand the pressure with the contract it signed and its numbers prove this. Only 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions is the record he has, statistics that do not support the good year he had last year.
Key player Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson, QB of Baltimore Ravens. In his second season of the NFL, Lamar is signing a year that has him as one of the great candidates to win the MVP. So far he has 25 touchdowns (by air and land), as well as more than 3,000 yards combined.
Los Angeles won Sunday Night Football
With the task of winning, no matter what the form. Rams at home were able to solve the game against the Bears. It wasn't the most spectacular game for the L.A. team, but the ground attack and defense brought victory to the surface.
Baltimore crushed Texans at home
A very complicated test seemed for Lamar Jackson and company when they received the Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. It was a very even start, but the Ravens exploded from the second quarter and beat (7-41) Houston. Another great day was lived by Lamar Jackson with air and ground annotations.
Rams, life is still at stake
The bad start of the season is taking its toll on Los Angeles Rams, coupled with the great campaign they are having in their division San Francisco and Seattle. Los Angeles has a record (6-4), but there is little margin for error. Against one of the best NFL teams, Sean McVay's team must go home to win.
Ravens, consolidate as the best team of the NFL
The experts and the numbers say it, Baltimore Ravens is positioning itself as the best team in the entire league. With a record of (8-2) the Ravens are at the home of Patriots for the leadership of the AFC. They should not slow down and now they are presented with a new opportunity to showcase the great talent in prime time match.
Kick - off time: 20:20pmET
The Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams will be played at LA Memorial Colisseum in Los Angeles, USA. The start of the game is scheduled for: 20:20pmET.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the NFL 2019 game: Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I will be your host for this game. We'll provide you with news, team updates and all the live news here at VAVEL.