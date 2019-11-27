Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys match.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Buffalo Bills Key player
Josh Allen, QB of Buffalo Bills. In his second year as QB in the NFL this being a pleasant surprise for own and strangers. The biggest strength he has is when he runs and is very effective, because by air he has 15 touchdowns by 8 interceptions. Calm should prevail in Allen because it will only be his second game on national television.
Dallas Cowboys Key player
Dak Prescott, QB of Dallas Cowboys. His numbers guarantee it, today more than ever Dakota Prescott has become the main image of the cowboys offensive. He is the leader in air yards throughout the NFL, but this has not stopped the criticism against him. He must respond in a pressure game such as this Thursday's; it's the great opportunity he needs to add bonuses to his multimillion-dollar contract he hopes to sign.
Buffalo triumphs at home against Denver
An absolute dominance on the part of the Bills defence was what prevailed at New Era Field, but Buffalo's attack was slow to carburettor. However, the locals won (3-20) in a new display of solid defense. Managing to limit the opposing team to less than 10 units.
Dallas comes from falling in New England
Once again, the Cowboys hit a wall against a team with a better record than them. They had several opportunities to hurt the Pats, but simply could not. New England took the victory (9-13) against Dallas, in a predictable result but that generates more doubts in the team of the 'Lone Star'.
Buffalo Bills, continue with the surprises
Few expected the Bills to become one of the top four teams in the entire AFC by this point in the season. With a very good ground attack and better defense, the team has only lost three games in 2019. It has a great opportunity to show itself in society by playing Thanksgiving and one of the most popular teams.
Dallas Cowboys, back on the road to triumph
A very irregular season is the one the Cowboys have had in 2019. A month and a half after the end of the regular campaign they still have a positive record, but it is vital to get the victory. They will look for their second victory against a team with a winning record in this Thanksgiving.
Kick-off time: 16:30 ET
The Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.