Jerry Jones says Garret is "Safe"

After dropping Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with Buffalo, Jerry Jones confided to reporters his current assessment of the Cowboy's Head Coach.

"I'm not going to make a change, now is not the time." Said Jones, referring to Jason Garrett, who has until now not brought home the harvest that Jones expects every winter. In Jones' mind, removing Garrett from the team would take away from their pursuit of glory in the Lombardi Trophy.

"I wouldn't make a change and give us a chance to do what I want to dream about doing. I wouldn't do that for love nor money," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "It would give us zero chance if we didn't have [Garrett]."

Sitting at 6-6, the Cowboys still hold the tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but are now notoriously 0-5 against squads with winning records. Week 16 pits the two Division rivals in what could be a game that decides who will represent the division in the NFC Playoffs.

Jones is insistent that a change at the top of the coaching totem pole is the answer to the woes the Cowboys are sitting in.

"I can look for ways to help our team. One of them is not a coaching change. One of them is not reworking the offense or the defense. Those aren't alternatives for us to be ready to play over the next month and give us a chance to be what we want to be. But if we stay healthy and other contenders might not, and all of a sudden we start jelling, and we start getting some turnovers, then those games will turn out differently. I like our bet there."

“Every decision that I make over the next month will be with an eye in mind to get us in the Super Bowl,” Jones said.

Jones will have to rely on Dallas regaining its form from 12-4 and 13-3 campaigns in recent years. The remaining schedule for the Cowboys includes a Thursday night draw against the Bears, hosting the defending NFC Champion Rams, a division-riding near Playoff game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, and a Redskins team that could be looking for any sort of hope come Week 17.

Since taking over as Head Coach in Big D, Garrett has amassed an 83-65 record, but a 2-3 postseason scorecard.