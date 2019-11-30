Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers match.
Lastest games
For the first time since 1989, Cleveland is a favorite in Pittsburgh, although since 2003 they do not win at Heinz Field.
In this season they already faced with Browns win by 21-7.
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick quickly became a leader on the defensive and has collaborated with five interceptions, one of which is for scoring.
Key player Browns
Baker Mayfield's numbers have improved in the most recent three commitments, having a rating greater than 91 and throwing seven touchdowns, by an interception.
Staying in playoff positions
With many players injured, Pittsburgh will have to resort to the defensive to win this match, being one of the best in points allowed and stolen balls.
The offensive
The combination of Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr among others, has brought good dividends, so they will have to appear to lead their team to the sixth victory of the season.
Steelers: new passer
After Mason Rudolph's disastrous performances, Mike Tomlin has named Devlin Hodges as the new quarterback.
Browns: for the fourth win in a row
It looks like Cleveland has woken up and will be looking to keep their postseason aspirations alive when they play Pittsburgh for the second time.
Kick-off time
The Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the stadium Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.