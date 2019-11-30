San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
Baltimore Ravens Key Player
Lamar Jackson, QB of Baltimore Ravens. In his second season of the NFL, Lamar is signing a year that has him as one of the great candidates to win the MVP. So far he has 29 touchdowns (by air and land), as well as more than 3,000 yards combined.
San Francisco 49ers Key Player
George Kittle, TE of San Francisco 49ers. After returning to the court after two weeks of injury, Kittle is back on the San Francisco offensive. In nine games in 2019 he accumulates 670 yards and three TD's. His numbers aren't as spectacular compared to last year, but he's still the player with the most impact on the offensive.
Ravens with power sample in L.A.
Baltimore was not left behind in a spectacular demonstration at prime time match. Lamar Jackson shone with four touchdowns in the game and Ravens beat the Rams (45-6) with what they say is present before the entire NFL to be one of the strongest candidates to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Niners passed the first fire test
A demonstration of great football and authority coup was the one that San Francisco gave in the Sunday Night Football. Niners overwhelmingly defeated (8-37) Green Bay Packers that never appeared in the grill. Aaron Rodgers was nullified by the defense of the Bay to get an important victory.
Baltimore, they're still surprising.
A magical season are taking the Ravens by the hand for a year to be considered the MVP for the QB Lamar Jackson. They are reaching their best level in the NFL, the challenge will be to keep up. Because the best football must be played in December and January to reach the goal of the Super Bowl.
San Francisco, serious candidate
The Niners have been slowly giving authority blows in the season and have not lost the rhythm since they lost the undefeated. A great defense and effective ground attack have given the team a great consistency to be placed as the No. 1 seed of the NFC.
What to expect today?
Niners and Ravens will face each other for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII when Baltimore won its second ring. It will be a very different game for the years that have passed and it is catalogued as the Super Bowl LIV and a half. San Francisco arrives as the best team of the NFC and Baltimore as the seed two of the AFC.
Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
The San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
