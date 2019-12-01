New England Patriots vs Houston Texans Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Texans and New England Patriots have faced a total of 11 times, and the outlook is not very favorable for the locals, as only once they have beaten the Patriots.
Key player Texans
Quaterback Deshaun Watson raised his level considerably this season, not unless this level is reflected in his positive record. What the pitcher does tomorrow will be crucial.
Key player New England
The rookie Chase Winovich has stood out on the defensive of the Patriots, in his first season has become one of the players to follow. His great ability to press the line and quaterbacks makes him a great defender.
The great Texans offensive
Houston Texans has been characterized this season as having a solid offensive, however they will face the best defense in the league, so trying to decipher it will be the determining factor of the game.
New England Special Teams
The department that has kept afloat the great victory of the New England to the low level that has had the offensive. The special teams are not believing in anyone and has managed to be the most important factor of the team.
Texans seeks to surprise
Deshaun Watson has managed to have a great season, along with Texans who have dominated the AFC South. A defeat can cost them dear as they have the Colts closely following their good record.
Patriots should not loosen
New England will have to keep a firm foot during this season-end if it wants to become the best seeded in the face of the playoffs. This high-voltage match could mean the Ravens are in a better place in the conference.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: New England Patriots vs Houston Texans!
My name is Armando Montes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.