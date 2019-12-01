Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks match.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play & NFL Game Pass.
Minnesota Vikings Key Player
Kirk Cousins, QB of Minnesota Vikings. This is being the year of consolidation for Cousins with the Vikings. It records 2756 yards by air, 21 touchdown passes and three interceptions in this 2019. Now, Kirk will be looking to keep breaking up with his ghosts and have a great prime time game.
Seattle Seahawks Key Player
Russell Wilson, QB of Seattle Seahawks. Much of the success that the Seattle season is having is due to the great year Wilson is having signing MVP numbers. So far: 2937 yards, 24 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. But before Minnesota must be careful, because it is a defense of respect in the National Conference.
Minnesota, comes from resting and winning.
Two long weeks of preparation had the Vikings for this Monday Night Football. Before that, Minnesota beat (27-23) the Denver Broncos at home in a great game the Vikings had in the last two quarters. They knew how to come from behind from a 20 point disadvantage and took the victory.
Seattle won with just enough in Philadelphia
It wasn't the most brilliant game the Seahawks have played in the year, but they did the necessary work to get a new victory. Visiting, Seattle beat Philadelphia (17-10). The defense was the key to intercept on two occasions to Carson Wentz, the attack produced with touchdowns of Wilson and Penny.
Vikings, no fear of Monday Night Football
Once again the Vikings have returned to the close-ups of the hand of their ground attack and Kirk Cousins has made no mistakes. This good level is put to the test in a match during prime time, which in the past was suffered by Minnesota. Especially Kirk Cousins, which is very erratic, the test will be very interesting this Monday in Seattle.
Seahawks, with an incredible level
Under the leadership of Russell Wilson on the field and Pete Carroll from the sideline, Seattle is having a great season with a record so far of (9-2). Their best football is showing it and little by little they are demonstrating that the level of defense can be on par with the attack.
What to expect today?
In what may be an early postseason duel, the Seahawks host the Vikings at CenturyLink Field. Seattle will look for victory to take the lead in its division, while Minnesota will go for the win not to loosen the pace against the Green Bay Packers.
Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET
The Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks match will be played at the CenturyLink Field, in Seattle, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
