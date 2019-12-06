Green Bay looks to continue with their NFC East luck

The Frozen Tundra could sure be an awakening for the visitors this week. The Washington Redskins visit The Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the Packers will look to continue their success against the NFC East this season.

The Packers enter Sunday's matchup with a 9-3 record and plenty of momentum from a dominating performance last week against the New York Giants. Washington takes the field sporting a 3-9 record.

Preston Smith will make his return to Washington this Sunday, and since leaving D.C. has proven why he was a coveted player coming into free agency. Smith has recorded 10.5 sacks this season, more than he was ever able to record with Washington. A tough defensive unit that includes Za'Darius Smith and young corners like Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage look to continue to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Derrius Guice, coming off a hot start in Carolina last week, will look to take advantage of a Packer defense that is accustomed to giving up big chunks of yardage during games. Let's not forget about Adrian Peterson, who on Sunday will be looking to surpass the 14,000-yard mark in what has been one of the most prolific careers for any running back in NFL history.

Washington has been racking up the sacks the past two weeks, and have looked almost like a completely different defensive core. Aaron Rodgers will present a different challenge for this young secondary, even if the options outside don't make you quiver in your seat.

Coach Bill Callahan has led the team to a 3-4 record after starting the year 0-5 under Jay Gruden. Opting for pure football analysis over analytics, Callahan has formed an attack that has brought some life to the locker room and helped Dwayne Haskins to become more confident throwing the football.

Green Bay hosts Washington at 12 CST, and can be seen on FOX.