Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals match.
Lastest games
Since 2003 they have met five times, but Pittsburgh has achieved four victories, including one in 2009 at the Super Bowl with that reception with Santonio Holmes' points
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Cardinals
Kyler Murray continues to leave great sensations and what better than to close 2019 with a victory over Pittsburgh.
Key player Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the man who recovers and intercepts balls, as well as being a defensive leader since he arrived from Miami.
Giving you more protection
Murray is the most captured quarterback in the entire league with 41 and the goal will be to give him greater protection for his shipments.
Improve your attack
Devlin Hodges gave sparks, but the offensive is still very flat by both air and land.
Cardinals: giving a better exhibition
After losing to Los Angeles Rams, the Cards will be looking to improve on what they did last week.
Steelers: consolidating their place in the postseason
Nevertheless, Pittsburgh has gone into the qualifying zone and will have to win in order to extend their stay for one more week.
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals match will be played at the University of Phoenix, in Arizona, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Arizona Cardinals
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.