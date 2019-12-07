Is Urban Meyer the next Cowboys head coach in waiting?

Despite a three-game losing streak and a losing record the Dallas Cowboys lead the NFC East, a division seemingly no-one wants to win.

The Cowboys nearest competitors the 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles are also on a three game losing streak. However they have a chance to draw level with the Cowboys when they face the New York Giants on Sunday.

Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones has made his stance clear over the past few weeks that as long as Dallas are competing for the playoffs he will not be making any coaching changes.

So what happens if the Cowboys end up throwing away the NFC East or they win but tumble straight out of the playoffs?

Collegiate head coaches continue to be linked to the Cowboys such as Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Chris Petersen. Petersen recently resigned from the University of Washington citing a need to step away to recharge. However the biggest name to emerge as the next head coach is Urban Meyer.

Meyer, the former Ohio State HC and winner of three National Championships (two with Florida, one with Ohio State) last coached in the 2018 season before retiring.

Meyer as far back as week seven on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" said:

"that's the one job in professional football that you kind of say, 'I gotta go do that'."

When pressed on if he'd take the job if they called, Meyer continued:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes."

Though these comments from Meyer were made some weeks ago, it appears they were duly noted by Jones with NFL reporter Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) tweeting:

"I can confirm a very real interest in Urban Meyer."

In high-profile college head coaches who have made the jump up to the pro level there have been mixed results over the years.

Nick Saban has had so much success at Alabama that you would be forgiven for not remembering an under-whelming two season stint at the Miami Dolphins between 2005-2006.

Cowboys fans starved of a Super Bowl victory since 1996 will be hoping if Meyer is the next one up he can bring a similar level of success that the Seattle Seahawks have had under Pete Carroll.