Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots match
Closed games and a historical series with divided power, has left these two games and despite dominating the records the Chiefs have lost seven games of the last 10 against the Patriots.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream its: CBS and NFL Game Pass.
Key Patriots
More than a favorite player, the Patriots' key to this match will be the defensive which has stood out too much this season.
Key player Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, no doubt, already became one of the bishops of the Chiefs, a week ago against the Raiders showed the high level that characterizes it, so we should not be surprised if tomorrow makes a great game.
Special teams Patriots
The New England special teams are the ones that have kept the team afloat, reinforced by its good defensive. Something that stands out a lot in Bill Belichick's teams.
Chiefs offensive
The Chiefs' offensive is who has sustained the team this season, so it will take a good performance from Mahomes and company if you want to beat the Patriots.
Patriots to return to the path of victory
Last week's loss to the Texans exposed the level at which the offensive is, not being effective at key moments. And almost assured in the postseason is time to return to victory to ensure a good sowing.
Kansas City a lot to pick up on.
No doubt Pattrick Mahomes' injury and his return was a very strong turbulence for the Chiefs, at this time if they want to be serious candidates to win the SB, it is important that they begin to increase their level to reach strong postseason.
Kick-off time
The Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:20 pm ET.
