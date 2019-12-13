Cowboys and Rams face off on Sunday with lots to lose

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Dallas to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. This game holds big playoff ramifications for both squads. Dallas currently is the #4 seed in the NFC and holds the Head-to-Head Tiebreaker against the Philadelphia Eagles for that home playoff game spot in the first round. With a victory, Dallas would keep control of the division. For the Rams, a victory and a Minnesota Vikings loss would mean that they would move into the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs. A lot is on the line, and both teams enter trending in completely different directions.

Dallas has lost four of their last five games and still has not notched a victory over a good team. Against teams that are below .500, Dallas is 6-1, but against teams above .500, they are a staggering 0-6, and show hardly any signs of improving upon this mark. The pressure is real for Dallas, as Philadelphia's win on Monday put the division crown in danger for the Blue and Silver. The offense has been quenched over the past three games, averaging 16.0 points per game. Dallas has the pieces on offense in Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Amari Cooper to still be able to put up numbers in a hurry against the Rams defense. The Cowboys have put up 430.8 yards per game this season, and it will be important to keep the pressure on throughout the matchup against the iffy Ram's defense.

Los Angeles has started to find their groove on offense, and it's because Sean McVay has begun to return to what got them success in the first place: Feed Todd Gurley. Gurley has 100+ Scrimmage yards in three of his last four games and is starting to look like the player who dominated teams back in 2017 and 2018. In games that Gurley goes for over 100 Scrimmage yards, the Rams are 4-0. Unlocking the ground game, and the Ram's best player on offense, has allowed Jared Goff to not have to shoulder the entire load of the offense. When he is allowed to make the throws he needs to and not create the entire offense, Goff, and in turn, the Rams, are a more formidable team. The Rams own an impressive sack total at 43 and led by Aaron Donald don't have much to fear against a stout Dallas line.

The game starts at 4:25 ET and can be seen on FOX.