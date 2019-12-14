Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lastest games
Pittsburgh leads the historic 16-9 series, plus six wins in a row.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the man who recovers and intercepts balls, as well as being a defensive leader since he arrived from Miami.
Key player Bills
Although Frank Gore has come down in his participation, you can never rule out one of the best runners in the history of the league.
Stealing balls
Pittsburgh is the second-best defensive player in ball theft and could once again be the key to their ninth win of the campaign.
Returning to the Path of Victory
Despite falling last week to the NFL's best team, the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed a solid defense that will seek to pressure rookie Hodges.
Steelers: consolidate your season
Despite all the losses and especially on the offensive, Pittsburgh controls its destiny and will play its last game at Heinz Field of the season, so it will try to bid farewell with a win.
Bills: secure postseason
If the Bills win, they will be securing their playoff pass, otherwise, they will have to win the last two rounds to ensure their presence.
Kick-off time
The Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
