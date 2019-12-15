New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch (name of competition) 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
New England Patriots Key Player
Tom Brady, QB of New England Patriots. The veteran Quarter Back remains the team's most important weapon. He has lost that offensive punch and makes more mistakes that are taken advantage of by the opponent. But now he must act as the manager of the game for the Pats to return to the path of triumph.
Bengals fell to Browns
After consummating their first victory a couple of weeks ago, they were unable to retake the pace. In the divisional duel they fell (27-19) to the Cleveland Browns. It was Cleveland's talent that brought victory to the surface against Bengals who continue to show why they are the worst team in the NFL.
Patriots lost undefeated at home againts Chiefs
As incredible as it seems in recent history, the Patriots have accumulated defeats. At Gilette Stadium, New England lost (16-23) to the Kansas City Chiefs. The match was involved in errors of the officials, but this does not justify the bad match that Tom Brady gave with his teammates.
Cincinnati, seek not to lose in an outrageous way
A total disaster has been the Bengals season. They have only won one game this 2019 and are the worst team in the entire NFL. Now the focus of the team has gone to be able to secure the first selection of next year's draft to be shaping the future of the franchise.
New England, return to the positive path
Unrecognizable the step that the Patriots have taken in the last two weeks. They accumulate two defeats that practically sentence the not being able to have the advantage of playing at home the playoffs. They travel to the home of the Bengals, which should be the ideal scenario to resume the normal path in December.
What to expect today?
One of the most disparate parties there can be in all of NFL 2019. New England have the task of coming out of the bad patch against Cincinnati Bengals who have only been able to win once in the year. Patriots are forced to take the win and maintain the leadership of their division.
Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
The New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals match will be played at the Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.