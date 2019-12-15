Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
Last game
The last clash between the two teams was in the Divisional Round of the last postseason with victory for the Los Angeles team.
Key player Cowboys
Dak Prescott, the Dallas QB has to regain his level to lead his team into the postseason.
Key player Rams
Jared Goff, the Rams QB must have a great game if he wants his team to stay in the fight for the postseason.
During the week, the Cowboys announced Brett Maher's exit from the team and signed veteran Kai Forbath in his place.
The #DallasCowboys have cut kicker Brett Maher & signed veteran Kai Forbath.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 9, 2019
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay spoke during the week about his game against the Cowboys.
#LARams LIVE: Sean McVay Press Conference https://t.co/4x6vjmIVVj— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 13, 2019
The Dallas team suffered a painful loss in Chicago against Bears in the TNF, complicating their place in the postseason.
The LA team had a big victory last week at the SNF against Seattle Seahawks. With this, their hopes for the postseason are still alive.
Cowboys: no margin for mistake
Dallas Cowboys needs a win to try to win his division and a place in the postseason.
Rams: still in the fight
Los Angeles Rams will be looking for a win to keep them in the fight to get into the postseason.
