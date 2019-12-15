Rams vs Cowboys: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (7-31)
Image: VAVEL

3Q | 10:42
Heath almost intercepted Goff's pass.
3Q | 11:00
Forbath's field goal attempt is good. Dallas wins 31-7.
3Q | 13:20
Elliott and the Cowboys are already in the Rams field.
3Q | 13:47
First and ten to Dallas thanks to Gallup.
3Q | 15:00
Start the second half! The Cowboys will come on the offensive,
Touchdown Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have three offensive series in a row scoring without a response from Rams.

 

Dallas's interception
Sean Lee's great interception.

 

Touchdown Dallas Cowboys
This was the great offensive series of Cowboys.

 

Haflf time
Finish the first half! Dallas Cowboys has a big finish and is beating Los Angeles Rams.
2Q | 0:16
The extra point is good. 7-28 wins Dallas Cowboys.
2Q | 0:16
Touchdown Cowboys! Ezekiel Elliot's new haul and Dallas is beating up Los Angeles.
2Q | 0:26
Time out requested by Dallas.
2Q | 1:17
Interception! Sean Lee intercepts Goff's pass and the Cowboys will have the ball in an excellent position.
2Q | 1:57
Forbath's extra point is good. Dallas already has a 14-point advantage before half-time.
2Q | 1:57
Touchdown Cowboys! The Dallas team travels 97 yards to get the 6 points.
Touchdown Dallas Cowboys
This was Cowboys' great play to retake the lead.

 

2Q | 2:00
We're at the two-minute break. The Cowboys have third and goal.
2Q | 5:22
The Cowboys are already in the red zone.
2Q | 6:25
Pollard and the Cowboys are already in enemy territory.
2Q | 8:12
Great Reception from Jarwin for the 1&10.
2Q | 9:54
The Cowboys will start from the third yard.
2Q | 10:00
The Cowboys defensive doesn't permit Goff to do anything and the Rams will return the ball.
Touchdown Los Angeles Rams
That's how Rams tied the game in Dallas.

 

2Q | 11:37
The extra point is good. 7-14 wins Dallas.
2Q | 11:37
TOUCDOWN COWBOYS! Great Prescott pass for Tavon Austin.
2Q | 12:58
Los Cowboys inciarán su primer ofensiva del 2do Cuarto en la yarda 25.
2Q | 13:00
The extra point is good. Rams 7-7 Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
2Q | 13:00
TOUCHDOWN RAMS! Goff pass for Gurley and Los Angeles is going to tie the game.
2Q | 13:13
Sean Lee stops Jared Goff at the 2nd yard.
2Q | 14:27
First and goal for Rams.
Touchdown Dallas Cowboys
This was Witten's great reception for the Dallas Touchdown.

 

1Q | 0:04
Reynolds runs to the 36th Dallas yard to finish the first quarter.
1Q | 1:00
1&10 for Rams.
1Q | 1:12
Goff was almost intercepted.
1Q | 1:47
Forbath's bonus point is good. 0-7 wins Dallas.
1Q: 1:47
TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS! Great reception at a hand of Witten.
1Q | 1:56
Prescott was almost intercepted.
1Q | 3:40
The Cowboys are already inside the 30 yard.
1Q | 4:30
Great reception for Amari Cooper to keep Dallas moving forward.
1Q | 6:00
New Zeke haul for another first and ten.
1Q | 7:30
Elliott's 3 yard haul to get the 1&10.
1Q | 8:00
Prescott's big race to win 9 yards.
1Q | 8:16
The Rams will deliver the ball again.
1Q | 9:12
The Rams are already in the middle of the field.
1Q | 11:02
The Cowboys will return the ball to the Rams.
1Q | 12:30
Elliott carriage for the 1&10.
1Q | 12:45
Complete pass from Dak to Jason Witten.
1Q | 12:49
The Cowboys will start from the 13th yard of their field.
1Q | 12:57
The Rams will deliver the ball. Dak Prescott is on the offensive.
1Q | 13:00
Third chance and 11 yards to go for Rams.
1Q | 14:43
Holding against Dallas. 1&10 for Rams.
1Q | 14:49
Second attempt, Goff's second incomplete pass.
1Q | 14:54
Goff's first launch is incomplete.
1Q | 15:00
Start the game! The Rams will go on the offensive.
So was Rams' arrival at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys are going for the victory that drives them to the play-offs.
Dallas Cowboys is already on the field waiting for the start of the game.
The LA team is done warming up and getting ready to take the field.
Los Angeles Rams: inactives
Kendall Blanton, Jamil Demby, Dont'e Deavon, Gerald Everett, Jake Gervase, Rob Havenstein, David Long Jr.
Dallas Cowboys: Inactives
Devin Smith, Deante Burton, Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Jackson, Mitch Hyatt, Brandon Knight, Trysten Hill.

Sean Lee is active.

We're less than an hour away from the start of this exciting game.
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this live stream broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys game.
Don't move from here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys match.
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.

 

If you want to directly stream it:  NFL Game Pass.

 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last game
The last clash between the two teams was in the Divisional Round of the last postseason with victory for the Los Angeles team.

 

Key player Cowboys
Dak Prescott, the Dallas QB has to regain his level to lead his team into the postseason.
Key player Rams
Jared Goff, the Rams QB must have a great game if he wants his team to stay in the fight for the postseason.
During the week, the Cowboys announced Brett Maher's exit from the team and signed veteran Kai Forbath in his place.

 

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay spoke during the week about his game against the Cowboys.

 

The Dallas team suffered a painful loss in Chicago against Bears in the TNF, complicating their place in the postseason.
The LA team had a big victory last week at the SNF against Seattle Seahawks. With this, their hopes for the postseason are still alive.
Cowboys: no margin for mistake
Dallas Cowboys needs a win to try to win his division and a place in the postseason.
Rams: still in the fight
Los Angeles Rams will be looking for a win to keep them in the fight to get into the postseason.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
