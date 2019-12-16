Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
Key player Saints
Drew Bress, the QB of the Saints does not live his best moment but still has been able to take his team to the play-offs.
Key player Colts
Jacoby Brissett, the QB Indianapolis will have to lead his team to keep thinking about the postseason.
In another dramatic game, the Saints lost 46-48 at home to San Francisco 49ers.
Last week the Colts lost 38-35 in a dramatic game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints: aiming for the Top
The New Orleans team has already secured its place in the play-offs and will now seek to be in the top two places at the national conference.
Colts: win or win
The Indianapolis team has to win if it wants to stay alive, otherwise it will have to say goodbye to the play-offs.
