Pro Bowl 2020: Baltmore Ravens Lead The Way With 12 Selections, including Quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have tied a Pro Bowl record after with 12 selections, which include MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

John Harbaugh’s side moved to a 12-2 record after a 42-21 win over the New York Jets in Week 15 and 12 players have been selected for the Pro Bowl.

The NFL has revealed the rosters for the game in Orlando, Florida, which includes seven players from the New Orleans Saints, who lead this year’s NFC teams in selections.

Baltimore lead the way with 12 Pro Bowl selections

The Ravens have the best record in the league in 2019. Joining Jackson, who has passed for 2,889-yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 1,103-yards and seven scored, are five other starters including guard Marshal Yanda and kicker Justin Tucker.

"The honour is all about my teammates and our coaches, because without them, the success we've had as a team wouldn't be possible," Jackson told the press. "I'm also grateful for all the fans, who continue to support us and who have helped make this season so special."

The Kansas City Chiefs have six selections for the second successive year, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers each have five players selected for the Pro Bowl

The New England Patriots have three Pro Bowl selections, but quarterback Tom Brady won’t be there for the first time since 2008.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, of the Patriots, is tied with six interceptions along with defensive stand-out Tre’Davious White, of the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson make up the AFC quarterback contingent at the event.

Brees, Rodgers and Wilson make up NFC quarterback contingent

On the NFC side, the Saints have five starters, which include wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has 1,552-yards and eight touchdowns, defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The NFC quarterbacks are Drew Brees of New Orleans, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. George Kittle, of the San Francisco 49ers, and Zach Ertz, of the Eagles, make up the tight-end duo for the NFC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving duo Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the four receivers for the NFC team, alongside Thomas and Julio Jones, of the Atlanta Falcons.

Godwin told the media: “I’ve had the chance to play alongside some of the best in the NFL, including Mike Evans, and sharing the honour with Mike makes it even better. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and 49ers safety Richard Sherman are two household names when it comes to the Pro Bowl and they have both been selected for the NFC team, along with NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett of Tampa Bay.

The Pro Bowl takes place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 26, 2020.