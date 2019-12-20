Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Ravens dominate Pro Bowl selections
The selections for the 2020 Pro Bowl were announced on Tuesday evening and the Ravens dominated and tied a record after having 12 players selected, which included MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

The other players, that were selected, were; running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, right guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas III, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, outside linebackers Matthew Judon, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

The Ravens have bigger things in mind than the Pro Bowl. They are now the favourites to go all the way and win the Super Bowl, but the players know that the hard work continues, and that started with the game in Cleveland.

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
The home of the Cleveland Browns is the FirstEnergy Stadium, which has a capacity of 67,896. The Ravens have a successful record in Cleveland, winning nine of their previous 11 games here.

In the last 11 seasons, along with the win in 2018, which was the first ever meeting between Mayfield and Jackson, the Browns won in 2013. The Ravens, under John Harbaugh, have enjoyed playing in Cleveland.

Lamar Jackson sets single-season rushing record
The early signs were there that it was going to be a season to remember for Lamar Jackson. The quarterback has exceeded expectations, leading the team on a 10-game winning streak and securing his second-straight AFC North title.

During the win over the Jets, Jackson set the single season record for most rushing yards for a quarterback, which was set by Michael Vick in 2006.

 

Week 4: Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Browns lose on the road against the Cardinals
The Browns moved to a 6-8 record on the season after a 38-24 defeat on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield completed 30 of his 43 passing attempts for 247-yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tight-End Ricky Seals-Jones had two scoring receptions in the game, while running-back Chubb had 127-yards on the ground and one touchdown. However, the Browns failed to contain the Arizona run game and were punished.

Running-back Kenyan Drake ran for 137-yards from 22 carries and four touchdowns. It was a career-high day for the former Miami Dolphins back.

Ravens clinch AFC North after Jets thrashing
It certainly wasn't pretty at times, but the Ravens are a still firing on all cylinders and are red-hot going into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Jackson threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the game; Seth Roberts, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, Mark Ingram and Miles Boykin. The second-year quarterback went 15/23 for 212-yards in the game and broke Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single season in the game too.

Running-back Ingram had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the game and also had 76-yards on the ground. The 42-21 win for the Ravens saw them clinch the division and keep the pace up for the #1 seed in the Playoffs.

Cleveland Browns sitting third in AFC North
Cleveland were widely tipped to win their division in 2019 and go on to have a deep run in the Playoffs. However, star names like Odell Beckham Jr, who has 910-yards from 67 receptions, arrived in the offseason, but simply haven't produced the goods.

Running-back Nick Chubb leads the league in rushing yards this season (1,408) and also has eight touchdowns to his name. Three of those came in the win in Baltimore in Week 4.

Baltimore have won their last 10 games
The defeat to the Browns in Week 4 hurt the Ravens and they responded in an explosive manner as they are currently on a 10-game winning streak.

It's the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record for most consecutive victories too. Baltimore went to Seattle and won for the first time there, made a huge statement against the New England Patriots at home and then put up 40+ points in three-straight games.

That includes the 45-6 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, who were beaten in the Super Bowl last season. Baltimore beat the red-hot San Francisco 49ers at home and then the Buffalo Bills, on the road. The win against the Jets in Week 15 means another one this weekend clinches the #1 seed.

What can you expect from the game?
Whenever these two teams meet, there's just no love lost, that's for sure. The two bitter AFC North rivals enjoy nothing more than beating one another.

There's a lot riding on the game, for both teams. The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the division title, for the second straight season, after the victory over the New York Jets last Thursday night and have the #1 seed in the AFC in sight.

Cleveland still have a chance to make the Playoffs, a very, very slim chance though. It's out of their hands really as they need three results to go their way in both Week 16 and 17, as well as winning their respective games, to make the Postseason.

Lamar Jackson vs Baker Mayfield
The two young quarterbacks have faced off twice already in their careers, with both picking up a victory on the road.

Lamar Jackson has excelled since the Week 4 defeat against the Cleveland Browns and is the front-runner to be named Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season.

Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, is yet to lead the Browns to the postseason and that drought looks likely to continue this season. The QB got the better of Jackson in the win at M&T Bank Stadium earlier this season, but there is only one player, who has kicked on from there and earned a place in the Playoffs.

Kick-off time: 1:00pm ET
The Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns match will be played at the FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET.
