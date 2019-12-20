Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The other players, that were selected, were; running back Mark Ingram, tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, right guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas III, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, outside linebackers Matthew Judon, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.
The Ravens have bigger things in mind than the Pro Bowl. They are now the favourites to go all the way and win the Super Bowl, but the players know that the hard work continues, and that started with the game in Cleveland.
In the last 11 seasons, along with the win in 2018, which was the first ever meeting between Mayfield and Jackson, the Browns won in 2013. The Ravens, under John Harbaugh, have enjoyed playing in Cleveland.
During the win over the Jets, Jackson set the single season record for most rushing yards for a quarterback, which was set by Michael Vick in 2006.
Tight-End Ricky Seals-Jones had two scoring receptions in the game, while running-back Chubb had 127-yards on the ground and one touchdown. However, the Browns failed to contain the Arizona run game and were punished.
Running-back Kenyan Drake ran for 137-yards from 22 carries and four touchdowns. It was a career-high day for the former Miami Dolphins back.
Jackson threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the game; Seth Roberts, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, Mark Ingram and Miles Boykin. The second-year quarterback went 15/23 for 212-yards in the game and broke Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a QB in a single season in the game too.
Running-back Ingram had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the game and also had 76-yards on the ground. The 42-21 win for the Ravens saw them clinch the division and keep the pace up for the #1 seed in the Playoffs.
Running-back Nick Chubb leads the league in rushing yards this season (1,408) and also has eight touchdowns to his name. Three of those came in the win in Baltimore in Week 4.
It's the longest active streak in the NFL and a franchise record for most consecutive victories too. Baltimore went to Seattle and won for the first time there, made a huge statement against the New England Patriots at home and then put up 40+ points in three-straight games.
That includes the 45-6 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, who were beaten in the Super Bowl last season. Baltimore beat the red-hot San Francisco 49ers at home and then the Buffalo Bills, on the road. The win against the Jets in Week 15 means another one this weekend clinches the #1 seed.
There's a lot riding on the game, for both teams. The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the division title, for the second straight season, after the victory over the New York Jets last Thursday night and have the #1 seed in the AFC in sight.
Cleveland still have a chance to make the Playoffs, a very, very slim chance though. It's out of their hands really as they need three results to go their way in both Week 16 and 17, as well as winning their respective games, to make the Postseason.
Lamar Jackson has excelled since the Week 4 defeat against the Cleveland Browns and is the front-runner to be named Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season.
Baker Mayfield, meanwhile, is yet to lead the Browns to the postseason and that drought looks likely to continue this season. The QB got the better of Jackson in the win at M&T Bank Stadium earlier this season, but there is only one player, who has kicked on from there and earned a place in the Playoffs.
My name is Andrew McDonnell and I'll be providing you with pre-match analysis, injury news and live updates from this exciting match-up as it happens.