Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NFL Network.
If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Los Angeles Rams Key player
Jared Goff, QB of the Los Angeles Rams. A total disappointment has been Goff's 2019 After dazzling the league last year, now with a million-dollar contract, he's gone through the shadows. 3,996 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions result in a mere 84.8 of raiting. Against one of the NFL's best defenses, Goff must make no mistakes if L.A. is to have any chance of winning.
San Francisco 49ers Key Player
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB of the San Francisco 49ers. In his first full year as a starting QB in an NFL franchise, he is responding in a big way. He accumulates 3,445 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 11 innings, resulting in a 102.8 raiting. However, he will have to be careful with his passes in the face of a big defense like L.A.'s.
Niners were surprised at home by Falcons
One of the games that broke the predictions of several in all 2019 and obviously in Week 15. San Francisco let go a comfortable advantage and lost (29-22) to Atlanta. The Falcons scored three unanswered touchdowns in the last four minutes of the game, which was the key to the away win.
Rams were crushed by Cowboys
A real nightmare was the one Los Angeles experienced on its visit to Dallas. The defeat was seen coming from the end of the first half when they were falling for three possessions. In the third quarter they didn't get up and ended up falling (21-44) to the Cowboys in Arlington.
San Francisco doesn't want to fall into a rut
San Francisco has been able to pass the most difficult tests to win as one of the great candidates for the Super Bowl. But it's falls like last week's that raise doubts. Redemption must come this Saturday at home and continue the crushing road in the NFC.
Los Angeles for a miracle
This season for the Los Angeles Rams, the losses have come at the wrong time. Such was the case last weekend when they fell and to make the playoffs, they will have to win their last two games and the Minnesota Vikings will have to lose both; something that seems very complicated.
Kick-off time: 8:15 pmET
The Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15pm ET.
