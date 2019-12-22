Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia Eagles Key Player
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia QB must have a perfect game to lead their team to victory.
Dallas Cowboys Key Player
Dak Prescott, the Dallas QB had a sensational game last week against Rams. He also has an 18-4 record against NFC East teams.
A rivalry unlike any other
The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry is one of the best in the NFL.
A rivalry unlike any other. #DALvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SoDuTtzb0e— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2019
Cowbosys in Philadelphia
In very cold weather, the Cowboys traveled to Philadelphia.
Travel Day 🥶 #DALvsPHI | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/XUoBvnZCnx— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 21, 2019
The Eagles are still flying
Philadelphia Eagles also had a great game in week 15 when it beat Washington Redskins 37-27. The Eagles refuse to die and want to fight for the play-offs.
A resounding victory
Last week the Dallas team surprised by smashing the LA Rams team 21-44 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are in high spirits for this game.
Philadellphia Eagles: all of nothingness
The Philadelphia Eagles team is playing everything this afternoon. They need to beat Dallas and beat the NY Giants next week to advance to the play-offs. A loss today is the goodbye of the season.
Dallas Cowboys: the most important victory
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a win to clinch the NFC East and enter the NFL Playoffs. This duel will be the most important of the season.
